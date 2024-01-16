Financial Comparison: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) versus CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LXP Industrial Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.69 $113.78 million $0.17 56.12 CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.63 -$7.51 million $0.42 53.43

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36% CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats LXP Industrial Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

