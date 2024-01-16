Financial Comparison: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) & TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TriCo Bancshares and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $418.55 million 3.07 $125.42 million $3.83 10.08 Chemung Financial $102.91 million 2.22 $28.78 million $6.06 7.99

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 26.23% 11.88% 1.29% Chemung Financial 21.76% 15.48% 1.00%

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans; and interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides annuities, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

