Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,458,000 after buying an additional 1,362,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

