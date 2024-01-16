Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 45,380 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

