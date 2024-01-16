Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,586 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 15.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.