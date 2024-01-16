Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 76,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 337,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

