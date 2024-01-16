Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.79 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Shares of EL opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average is $149.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

