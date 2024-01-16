Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.11 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,233.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,037.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

