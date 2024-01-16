Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.83 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,881 shares of company stock worth $7,746,690 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

