Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,233.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,037.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

