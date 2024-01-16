Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $379.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

