Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 29,011 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 68.1% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 432,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 175,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

