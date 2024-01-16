FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Selway Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.1% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.99. 1,513,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

