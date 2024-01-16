Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 808,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 581,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 414,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.