Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Announces Annual Dividend of $19.87

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 19.871 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,262.68 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$797.44 and a twelve month high of C$1,300.99. The company has a market cap of C$29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,144.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 181.2826087 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,402,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,511.67.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

