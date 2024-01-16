Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of EXE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,793. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$322.53 million during the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3197042 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

