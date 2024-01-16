Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. 1,334,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,846. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.