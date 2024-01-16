Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 70735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Evotec Stock Down 9.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.
About Evotec
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
