Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Evolent Health
Institutional Trading of Evolent Health
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period.
Evolent Health Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of EVH opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
