Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,263. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

