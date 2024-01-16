Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.81.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

