ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

