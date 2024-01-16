ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE:ESAB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,261. ESAB has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

