Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 16th (AMG, ASPN, EYPT, FROG, KLAC, LRCX, NKTX, NOW, OKTA, PANW)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 16th:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $165.00 to $175.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $625.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $850.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $575.00 to $700.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $330.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $72.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $128.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

