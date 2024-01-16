Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 16th (AMG, ASPN, EYPT, FROG, KLAC, LRCX, NKTX, NOW, OKTA, PANW)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 16th:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $165.00 to $175.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $625.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $850.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $575.00 to $700.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $330.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $72.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $128.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

