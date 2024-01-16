Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.