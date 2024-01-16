Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

