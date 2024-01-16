Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.11 on Friday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

