Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Endesa stock remained flat at $19.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. Endesa has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.
About Endesa
