Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42. Approximately 573,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 570,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

