Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 1790116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.77.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

