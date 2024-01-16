Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on February 15th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, reaching C$51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.52. The stock has a market cap of C$14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.3370058 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.33.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

