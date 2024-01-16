Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 35,372 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. HashiCorp accounts for 1.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.42% of HashiCorp worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 81.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HashiCorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HashiCorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 2,679,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,853. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

Insider Activity

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,634 shares of company stock worth $16,400,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.