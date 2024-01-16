Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Shares of ESTC traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. Elastic has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

