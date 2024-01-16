Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.