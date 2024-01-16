Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Reduced by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

ETN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.51. 902,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

