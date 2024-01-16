e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $163.61

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.61 and last traded at $161.98, with a volume of 310655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,849,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

