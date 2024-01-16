Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. 918,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,614. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.