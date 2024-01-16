Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLNG. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

