DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 669,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

