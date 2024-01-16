Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up to $27.86

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $28.80. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 297,520 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.