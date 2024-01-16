Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dundee Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dundee stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 6,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,763. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 35.13 and a quick ratio of 35.13.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

