DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $97.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.73.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of DASH opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.