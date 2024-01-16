DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $97.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 502,700 shares of company stock valued at $49,337,325 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

