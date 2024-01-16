Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $60.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of DFIN opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656,237.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at $149,656,237.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

