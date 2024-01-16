Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $416.79

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $416.79 and last traded at $416.36, with a volume of 47846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.73.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

