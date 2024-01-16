Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

DSGR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 61,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 234.54 and a beta of 0.86. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $438.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

