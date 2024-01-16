Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $85.44

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.44, but opened at $81.30. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 338,452 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

