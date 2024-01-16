Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.86

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.86 and last traded at $138.66, with a volume of 244604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

