DigiByte (DGB) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $141.47 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00160502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.13 or 0.00586045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00062057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00359661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00193251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,765,973,494 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

