Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $143.13 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

