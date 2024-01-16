DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $147.69 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. DEI has a total market cap of $147.69 million and $33.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00162520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.